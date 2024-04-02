Black man pistol-whipped by Colorado officer testifies that he feared for his life

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer is on trial over the violent arrest of a Black man in 2021. The man, Kyle Vinson, was the first person to take the witness stand as testimony began Tuesday against former Aurora police officer John Haubert. Vinson testified that he felt like he might die after mistakenly believing Haubert had accused him of having a gun. Prosecutors say Haubert used excessive and unreasonable force against Vinson, repeatedly hitting Vinson with his gun and strangling him for 39 seconds. Haubert’s lawyer said he was justified in using force because Vinson grabbed for the officer’s gun. The prosecution and Vinson said that did not happen.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.