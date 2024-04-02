Brewers fans celebrate their ‘Mr. Baseball,’ Bob Uecker, who continues to broadcast games at 90
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker received a hearty ovation from fans chanting “Ueck” when the legendary broadcaster appeared on the American Family Field video board early in the Milwaukee Brewers’ home opener. Brewers fans don’t know how many more times they’ll get to continue cheering the presence of “Mr. Baseball.” Uecker was back at the ballpark Tuesday handling play-by-play on the radio broadcast of Milwaukee’s game with the Minnesota Twins as team officials remained circumspect about the 90-year-old’s workload for the rest of the year.