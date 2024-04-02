Cathedral City to host groundbreaking for Dream Homes Park

Cathedral City's Dream Homes neighborhood will host a groundbreaking event for its upcoming park tomorrow, the city announced today.

The Dream Homes Park groundbreaking will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of San Diego Drive and Chia Place. It will feature remarks by Mayor Mark Carnevale, Councilman Ernesto Gutierrez and project leaders.

The park is being funded by a California State Parks award of nearly $8.5 million. Dream Homes is one of the oldest neighborhoods in both Cathedral City and the Coachella Valley, but according to Ryan Hunt, the communications and events manager for Cathedral City, it has been critically underserved and has endured many years without a park.

Dream Homes Park will open to the public in 2025 and will sit on 7.5 acres. Features will include a central plaza and drop-off zone, children's play areas and equipment, shaded picnic and barbecue areas, a shaded outdoor fitness area, multi-use field, soccer fields, basketball courts and a large and small dog park.