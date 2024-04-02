Claire Jiménez’s ‘What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez’ wins the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction

NEW YORK (AP) — Claire Jiménez’s “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez,” a hard-hitting and comic novel set in New York City about a Puerto Rican family’s search for a missing girl, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction. The award, announced Tuesday, includes a $15,000 cash prize. The four other finalists, Jamel Brinkley for “Witness,” Henry Hoke for “Open Throat,” Alice McDermott for “Absolution” and Colin Winnette for “Users,” will each receive $5,000. Previous winners of the PEN/Faulkner award include Philip Roth, Ann Patchett and Deesha Philyaw.

