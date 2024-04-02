Company helping immigrants in detention ordered to pay $811M+ in lawsuit alleging deceptive tactics

NEW YORK (AP) — A company that provides services for immigrants in federal detention has been ordered to pay more than $811 million in restitution and penalties in a lawsuit alleging it used deceptive and abusive tactics. A judgement filed Tuesday in federal court says Nexus Services must pay restitution to federal authorities and penalties to New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. It must also pay more than $111 million in civil penalties. State and federal officials say the company promised to secure immigrants’ release on bond but concealed and misrepresented the true nature and costs of its services. The company said in a statement that it intends to appeal the judgement.

