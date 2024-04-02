Fire at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations leaves 15 dead and several badly hurt
ISTANBUL (AP) — A fire has broken out at an Istanbul nightclub during renovations and 15 people are dead. Eight other people are injured, with seven in serious condition. The nightclub was on the ground floor of a 16-story residential building on the European side of the city. The fire has been brought under control. Gov. Davut Gul has told reporters that the cause of the fire was under investigation. The victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work.