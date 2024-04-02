Peru’s president will answer questions over ownership of luxury watches, her lawyers say

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Attorneys for Peruvian President Dina Boluarte say she will answer questions Friday over her ownership of a trio of luxury watches. The lawyers announced the decision Tuesday, a day after she reshuffled her cabinet as the ownership of the high-end Rolex watches further threatens her presidency. Boluarte replaced six ministers on Monday, hours after lawmakers submitted to Parliament a request to remove her from office for “permanent moral incapacity.” The cabinet changes came three days after police broke down the front door of her residence to search for the watches as part of an investigation into alleged illicit enrichment. Boluarte has denied the accusations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.