Police say JK Rowling committed no crime with tweets slamming Scotland’s new hate speech law

LONDON (AP) — Police say J.K. Rowling didn’t break the law with tweets criticizing Scotland’s new hate speech law and referring to transgender women as men. The “Harry Potter” author is critical of the law, which makes it illegal to stir up hatred on the basis of age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. Rowling says the legislation could be used to silence those who want to protect the rights of people who are born biologically female. She referred in a series of posts on X to several prominent trans women as men. Scotland police say they received complaints, but that “the comments are not assessed to be criminal and no further action will be taken.”

