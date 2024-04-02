Senegal swears in Africa’s youngest elected leader as president in a dramatic prison-to-palace rise

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has inaugurated Africa’s youngest elected leader as president. The 44-year-old and previously little-known Bassirou Diomaye Faye has completed a dramatic ascent from prison to palace within weeks. Last month’s election tested Senegal’s reputation as a stable democracy in West Africa, a region rocked in recent years by coups. This is the first elected office for the 44-year-old Faye, a former tax inspector. His rise has reflected widespread frustration among Senegal’s youth with the country’s direction. It’s a common sentiment across Africa, which has the world’s youngest population and a number of leaders widely accused of clinging to power for decades.

By BABACAR DIONE and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

