Senegal’s popular opposition figure Ousmane Sonko is named prime minister in new government

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s popular opposition figure Ousmane Sonko has been named as the prime minister in the new government, hours after his key ally was sworn in as president. Sonko, 49, has inspired Senegalese youth frustrated with widespread unemployment and corruption among the ruling elite. A former tax inspector, like the president, he has promised to deliver greater transparency and sovereignty for Senegal. As in other former French colonies in West Africa, sentiment is turning against France. The new president, Bassirou Diomaye, Faye was little known until Sonko named him to run in his place, and was catapulted to victory in the election held last month.

By BABACAR DIONE and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

