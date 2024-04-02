Tehran vows to respond after a deadly strike blamed on Israel demolished Iran’s Consulate in Syria

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has vowed to respond to a deadly airstrike widely attributed to Israel that demolished Iran’s consulate building in the Syrian capital and killed eight people, including two Iranian generals. The Lebanese militant Hezbollah group — a key ally of both Syria’s government and Iran — also pledged “punishment and revenge.” Israel, which has repeatedly targeted Iranian officers on sites in Syria and in Lebanon, did not confirm the attack. Iran’s state television reported on Tuesday that the country’s Supreme National Security Council, a key decision-making body, met late the previous night and decided on a “required” response to the strike. It said the meeting was chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi but provided no further details.

By NASSER KARIMI and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.