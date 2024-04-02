Ukraine’s president tells a conference that delivering justice strengthens security in his country

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged delegates to a conference in the Netherlands to continue efforts to tackle impunity for war crimes “so that justice provides real strength to our common security — security from aggressions and terror.” Ministers and officials from dozens of countries are meeting to discuss restoring justice in Ukraine and compensating victims. The war sparked by Russia’s invasion is dragging on in its third devastating year. A register of damage caused by Russia’s invasion was formally opened during the conference. It lets people submit claims for compensation for damages, loss or injury suffered as a result of the invasion.

