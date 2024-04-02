Ukrainians file online compensation claims as register opens of damage to homes caused by war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A register for Ukrainians to seek compensation for damage to their homes as a result of Russia’s invasion has opened and more than 100 people have filed online claims. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says the applications on Tuesday are “a sign of how high the demand is, but it’s also a sign of how thirsty people are for justice.” The Hague-based Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was established by the Council of Europe last year. The dozens of compensation applications filed Tuesday are the tip of a huge iceberg. The Council of Europe expects between 300,000 and 600,000 claims.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.