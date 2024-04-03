8-year-old lone survivor of South Africa bus crash will be discharged from hospital

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African health officials say the 8-year-old lone survivor of a bus crash that killed at least 45 people before Easter weekend will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. Atlang Siako is expected to travel to her home in neighboring Botswana, from where the bus was traveling last Thursday on its way to an annual Easter pilgrimage. The bus careened off a bridge near Mokopane village in the northern province of Limpopo, fell more than 150 feet and caught fire as it hit the rocks below, killing the driver and all passengers except Siako. Health officials are still working to identify the burnt remains of those who died in the accident. At least eight bodies have been identified, officials said.

