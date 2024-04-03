A 12-year-old suspected of killing a classmate and wounding 2 in Finland told police he was bullied

HELSINKI (AP) — A 12-year-old student suspected of fatally shooting a classmate and wounding two others in Finland told police that he was bullied at school. The suspect, a sixth grader who attended the school in the city of Vantaa, just outside Helsinki, was apprehended less than an hour following the shooting on Tuesday morning. The shooter and the victims were all classmates. Police said Wednesday the motive for the attack was bullying after the suspect told them he was bullied after transferring to the school at the beginning of this year. The minimum age of criminal liability in Finland is 15 years, which means the suspect cannot be formally arrested.

