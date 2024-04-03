Expecting a lawsuit, North Dakota lawmakers estimate $1 million to defend congressional age limit
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers expecting a legal challenge to a congressional age limit, if passed through a ballot initiative in the June election. They estimate $1 million for the state to defend the age limit in litigation. North Dakota voters will decide the outcome of the ballot measure in the June 11 election. Legal scholars have said the age limit appears unconstitutional under a 1995 U.S. Supreme Court decision that states cannot set qualifications for Congress beyond those listed in the U.S. Constitution, and that the measure might be a test case.