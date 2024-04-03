Former Spanish soccer federation head Luis Rubiales set to return to Spain amid corruption probe

MADRID (AP) — Luis Rubiales is reportedly returning from the Dominican Republic amid a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. The disgraced former president of the Spanish soccer federation was set to arrive at Madrid’s airport on Wednesday. A large contingent of journalists gathered outside the baggage claim area for arrivals. Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic two weeks ago when police raided a property belonging to him in Granada and the offices of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid. Seven people were detained by police. Rubiales was identified as one of five additional individuals under investigation. Rubiales caused an international scandal for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup final.

