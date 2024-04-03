Man cuffed but not charged after Chiefs Super Bowl Rally shooting sues 3 more lawmakers over posts

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A man who was briefly handcuffed but not charged in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally is suing three more lawmakers over social media posts falsely accusing him of being among the shooters and an immigrant in the country illegally. Denton Loudermill Jr. of Olathe, Kansas, filed the nearly identical federal lawsuits Tuesday against three Republican Missouri state senators. They are Rick Brattin of Harrisonville, Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg and Nick Schroer of St. Charles County. The complaints say Loudermill suffered “humiliation, embarrassment, insult, and inconvenience” over the “highly offensive” posts. Loudermill raised similar allegations last week in a lawsuit filed against U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican.

