New York adulterers could get tossed out of house but not thrown in jail under newly passed bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A little-known and rarely enforced law that makes cheating on your spouse a crime in the state of New York could soon be a thing of the past. Legislators passed a bill Wednesday to repeal a ban on adultery; it’s now up to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to make the ultimate decision. Adultery bans still exist in several states, though they are seldom enforced. The New York law was implemented in 1907 to reduce the number of divorces at a time when adultery was the only way to secure a legal split. The last time an adultery charge was filed in New York appears to be in 2010.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

