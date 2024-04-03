South Korean computer chipmaker plans $3.87 billion Indiana semiconductor plant and research center

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A major South Korean computer chipmaker said Wednesday it plans to spend more than $3.87 billion in Indiana to build a semiconductor packaging plant and research and development center. SK Hynix expects the campus to create as many as 800 high-wage jobs in engineering, technical support, administration and maintenance by the end of 2030. Purdue University President Mung Chiang said the investment will move Indiana to the forefront of artificial intelligence in America. The new plant will be built at the Purdue Research Park, an economic development incubator at the university. The company says the plant will produce high-bandwidth memory chips that will help meet U.S. demand. Indiana has offered the company around $600 million in tax rebates and other incentives.

