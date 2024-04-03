Thailand has a plan to contain the monkey mayhem in the popular tourist town of Lopburi
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai wildlife officials have a plan to bring peace to a central Thai city after at least a decade of human-monkey conflict. The macaques that roam Lopburi are a symbol of local culture, and a major tourist draw. But after years of dangerous encounters with residents and visitors and several failed attempts to bring peace with population controls, local people and businesses have had enough. A wildlife official said Wednesday that authorities hope to round up some 2,500 urban monkeys and place them in massive enclosures.