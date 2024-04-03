The killing of aid workers adds to pressure on the UK government to halt arms sales to Israel

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s main opposition parties are demanding that the Conservative government publish legal advice it has received on whether Israel has broken international humanitarian law during the war in Gaza. They say the U.K. should ban weapons sales to Israel if the law has been broken. Labour Party foreign affairs spokesman David Lammy said “there are very serious accusations that Israel has breached international law.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not commit to publishing the legal advice on Wednesday. But he said the U.K. follows a strict “set of rules, regulations and procedures” over licensing arms exports. he said Israel has the right to defend itself from Hamas but “they have to do that in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

