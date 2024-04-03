Ugandan court upholds anti-gay law that allows the death penalty in some cases

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s constitutional court has upheld an anti-gay law that allows the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.” President Yoweri Museveni signed the bill into law last year, and it has been widely condemned by rights activists and others abroad. The law is supported by many in the East African country, where some see it as behavior imported from abroad and not a sexual orientation. Activists say they’ll appeal to the Supreme Court. Critics of the law include President Joe Biden, who has warned of economic consequences. The World Bank halted new loans to Uganda.

