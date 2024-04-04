Accident shuts down Madison Street in Indio

An early morning traffic accident has shut down a portion of Madison Street in the city of Indio on Thursday.

According to a social media post by the Indio Police Department, a car crashed in the area of Madison Street between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. It appears that an archway at that intersection was damaged causing debris in the roadway.

Indio police sent out an alert Thursday morning, that the roadway is anticipated to be closed the remainder of the day.

We have reached out to Indio Police for more details, and will alert you when we know more.