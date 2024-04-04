Brazil’s federal police arrest 2 fugitives from maximum-security prison after 50-day manhunt

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s federal police have arrested two fugitives who escaped a maximum-security prison in February, bringing a 50-day manhunt to an end. Rogério Mendonça and Deibson Nascimento became the first inmates to ever escape from Brazil’s federal penitentiary system. Brazil’s justice ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the two were arrested in the Amazon city of Maraba, more than 1,600 kilometers — or about 995 miles — west of the Mossoro penitentiary where they were imprisoned in the country’s northeast. Authorities said in March that Mendonça and Nascimento fled through a hole and used tools left by workers during prison renovation works to cut through a wired fence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.