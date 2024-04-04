Germany’s defense minister overhauls the military command as he seeks ‘war-capable’ armed forces

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister has announced a plan to streamline and reorganize the country’s military command as part of efforts to make the armed forces of NATO’s most populous European member “war-capable.” Chancellor Olaf Scholz set in motion a big increase in military spending shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, which he described as a “turning point.” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius last year took on the job of overhauling the military, the Bundeswehr, after years of neglect and in November called for a review of its structure. His overhaul plan envisions a single “operational military command,” which he hopes will enable quick decisions and eliminate duplication. Currently, the Bundeswehr has two command centers.

