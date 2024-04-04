Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss classified documents prosecution

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has refused to throw out the classified documents prosecution against Donald Trump. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon rejected a defense argument that the case should be tossed because he was entitled as a former president to retain the records after he left office. Lawyers for Trump had cited a 1978 statute known as the Presidential Records Act in arguing that he was permitted to designate records from his time in office as personal and take them with him when he left the White House. Prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith’s team vigorously opposed that argument, saying the statute had no relevance in a case concerning classified documents. Cannon sided with the government in a three-page order.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.