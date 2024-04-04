Kansas’ governor and GOP leaders have a deal on tax cuts but lawmakers are grumbling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers and the Democratic governor in Kansas have brokered a deal on cutting taxes. GOP leaders gave up on moving the state to a single-rate personal income tax that the governor strongly opposed. But signs of trouble emerged Thursday as top Republicans and Gov. Laura Kelly tried to sell the plan ahead of expected votes in the House and Senate. Taxpayers would save about $1.4 billion over the next three years but that’s less than with other legislative plans. Some critics thought the latest plan still favored wealthy taxpayers too much by keeping three personal income tax rates but dropping the top rate from 5.7% to 5.5%.

