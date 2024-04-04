Man guilty of murder after rookie British police officer was killed in an armed robbery in 2005

LONDON (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder after a British police officer on the job for nine months was shot dead in an armed robbery nearly two decades ago. Piran Ditta Khan was convicted Thursday by a jury in Leeds Crown Court. Sharon Beshenivsky died after being shot at point-blank range on the street by one of the three robbers. Her colleague, Teresa Milburn, survived being shot in the chest and testified they had no chance to escape. Police officers in Britain do not carry guns on routine patrols. Khan fled to Pakistan two months after the robbery. He was arrested in 2020 and extradited to the U.K. last year.

