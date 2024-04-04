Myanmar’s worst violence since the military takeover is intensifying the crisis, the UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. officials say that Myanmar’s escalating conflict and worst violence since the military takeover in 2021 are having a devastating impact on human rights, fundamental freedoms and basic needs of millions of people. It’s also having “alarming spillover effects” in neighboring countries. Assistant Secretary-General for political affairs Khaled Khiari told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that “the civilian toll keeps rising” amid reports of indiscriminate bombing by the Myanmar armed forces and artillery shelling by various parties. The armed conflict in Myanmar began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and suppressed widespread nonviolent protests that sought a return to democratic rule.

