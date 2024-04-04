NASA probes whether object that crashed into Florida home came from space station

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — NASA says it’s investigating whether an object that crashed into the roof of a home in southwest Florida last month came from the international space station. Workers for the space agency picked up the object from the homeowner in Naples, Florida, last week and took it to the Kennedy Space Center, across the state in Cape Canaveral. NASA spokesman Josh Finch says it is being analyzed to determine its origin. The cylindrical-shaped object weighed nearly two pounds. It ripped through ceiling and tore up the flooring at the home. Space debris typically burns up while re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

