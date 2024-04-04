New York can take legal action against county’s ban on female transgender athletes, judge says

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — State officials are being allowed to continue legal action against a county outside New York City that has banned transgender players from women’s and girls teams. U.S. District Court Judge Nusrat Choudhury on Thursday denied Nassau County’s request for a temporary restraining order against state Attorney General Letitia James. Choudhury said the Long Island county “falls far short of meeting the high bar for securing the extraordinary relief.” The initial ruling doesn’t address the legality of the county’s ban or James’ request that the lawsuit be dismissed. Those issues will be decided at a later date.

