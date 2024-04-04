Police activity in North La Quinta, Miles Avenue between Adams Street and Seeley Drive closed during ongoing investigation

There is an ongoing investigation underway in North La Quinta.

Deputies have been present on Miles Ave between Adam St and Seeley Lane since Midnight, resulting in the closure of that section of Miles Ave.

News Channel 3 has been at the scene overnight.

The forensics team, detectives, and deputies have cordoned off an area beyond the Redeemer Bible Church, in front of an apartment complex.

Residents are permitted to exit, but no other vehicles are allowed to enter the street.

A bicycle is lying on the road.

News Channel 3 has contacted the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for further information but has not yet received a statement from them.