Police say use of racial slur clearly audible as they investigate racist incidents toward Utah team

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police investigating racist incidents directed toward the Utah women’s basketball team when they were near their Idaho hotel while in town for the NCAA Tournament say they’ve found an audio recording in which the use of a racial slur was clearly audible. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department says it’s working to determine the “context and conduct” associated with the slur’s use to determine if there was a violation of law. Police also said that they are still reviewing evidence from the March 21 incidents but it appears that a racial slur was used more than once.

