Small businesses apply for federal loans after Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal program offering loans to small businesses hurt by the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge has received 500 applications. Officials said Thursday that the funds could start being distributed within about two weeks. They’re meant to help keep companies afloat as Baltimore’s vital port remains closed to most maritime traffic. That’s posing logistical problems for East Coast shipping. Crews have opened two temporary channels meant primarily for vessels involved in cleaning up the wreckage from the deadly collapse. A third channel for larger vessels is in the works.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.