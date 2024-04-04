UK airports given more time to get new scanners in place that will lift liquid restrictions

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will grant extensions to several large U.K. airports unable to meet the June 1 deadline to fully install new scanning technology. Once online, the new scanners will allow passengers to take two liters (70 ounces) of liquid in their hand luggage — rather than the current paltry 100 milliliters (3.5 ounces). New rules will also mean laptops and tablets won’t need to be taken out of bags — saving even more time. The restrictions were introduced around the world in 2006 following a foiled terror plot to blow up planes flying from London to the U.S. with homemade liquid bombs. The British government said Thursday it will grant an extension of up to a year.

