Wisconsin doctor who sued to protect abortion access joins congressional race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A doctor from De Pere becomes the first Democratic candidate in Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District. Kristin Lyerly entered the race Thursday for the open seat created after the surprise retirement of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher. She launches her candidacy two weeks before Gallagher plans to step down. There will be no special election because of the timing of his resignation. Lyerly is unopposed in the Democratic primary to be decided Aug. 13. Democrats fielded no candidate in the 2022 election. State Sen. Andre Jacque and former state Sen. Roger Roth are two Republicans running and a third is expected to get in the race on Monday.

