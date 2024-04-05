3 people killed in crash of small plane in southeastern Oklahoma, authorities say

ANTLERS, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three people are dead after the single-engine aircraft they were aboard crashed in southeastern Oklahoma. The crash happened Thursday near Antlers. The OHP has identified the dead as pilot Brian Davis and passengers Michael Davis and Kelly Thompson. All were from Antlers. The Federal Aviation Administration reports that the aircraft crashed under unknown conditions. It says the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.