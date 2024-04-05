A stamp dedication ceremony hosted at Eisenhower Medical Center in honor of former First Lady Betty Ford

A dedication ceremony was held at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage a month after the unveiling of former First Lady Betty Ford's forever stamp at the White House. Susan Elizabeth Ford Bales, her daughter, was present in the audience, listening to the expressions of gratitude and thanks for her mother's legacy in the Coachella Valley and the world.

One of the speakers described Betty Ford's work at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation across the country as a legacy of shifting alcoholism and addiction from shame to dignity.

A Postal Service Board of Governors member performed the stamp dedication at the Helene Galen. Ford Bales expressed her appreciation to the United States Postal Service and complimented the beauty of the stamp.

During the ceremony, Ford's daughter also talked about her mother's journey with Breast Cancer and how she broke the silence over women speaking about their health, especially mentioning breast cancer.