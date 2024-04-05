Colombian security forces attacked with explosives after a cease-fire breaks down

BOGOTÁ (AP) — Colombia suffered a series of attacks Thursday night and Friday morning, marking the first major assault against its military since a mafia group born from the now-defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) announced it was scaling up operations earlier this week. The army said the attacks in the war-torn southwest of the country featured explosives and firearms, and a soldier was wounded. The attacks mark a major hurdle for President Gustavo Petro, who won the presidency on a promise of consolidating “total peace” in a country plagued by violence for much of its history.

