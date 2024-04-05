Earthquake centered near New York City rattles the Northeast

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area. Residents reported they felt rumbling across the Northeast on Friday morning. The quake was centered in New Jersey about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia. The Fire Department of New York says there are no initial reports of damage. The usual cacophony of traffic in midtown Manhattan grew louder as motorists blared their horns on shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their building shaking. People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the East Coast also reported shaking.

