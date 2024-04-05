Eclipse weather forecast points to clear skies in the Northeast and central US. Texas is iffy

DALLAS (AP) — Clouds could obscure views of Monday’s total solar eclipse in some parts of North America. There is still some time for forecasts to change, but meteorologists predict that storm fronts could bring clouds to many locations along the eclipse’s path, including parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Texas. The Northeast U.S. has the best chance of clear skies. Eclipse watchers who get clouded or rained out can still watch the spectacle online via broadcasts from The Associated Press, NASA and others.

