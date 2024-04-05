First U.N. food supplies arrive in Sudan’s Darfur after months but millions face acute hunger

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations has begun distributing food in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur province for the first time in months following two successful cross-border operations but the population still faces widespread starvation unless more help arrives. The yearlong war between military and paramilitary forces in Sudan is causing one of the world’s worst hunger crises. About a third of the population, or 18 million people, face acute hunger, U.N. aid agencies say. The U.N.’s World Food Program says two aid convoys crossed the border from Chad in late March, but it had been unable to schedule further deliveries.

