First UN food supplies arrive in Sudan’s Darfur after months but millions face acute hunger

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations has begun distributing food in Sudan’s war-ravaged western Darfur region for the first time in months, following two successful cross-border delivery operations. However, the population there still faces widespread hunger unless more help arrives. The yearlong conflict in Sudan between rival military and paramilitary forces is causing one of the world’s worst hunger crises. U.N. aid agencies say about a third of the population, or 18 million people, face acute hunger. The U.N.’s World Food Program says two aid convoys crossed the border from Chad into Sudan in late March, but it has been unable to schedule further deliveries.

