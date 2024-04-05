Former tribal leader in South Dakota convicted of defrauding tribe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former tribal leader in South Dakota of defrauding his tribe to enrich himself. Former Oglala Sioux Tribal President Julian Bear Runner was convicted Thursday of six counts of wire fraud and other charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Federal authorities alleged he submitted vouchers for work-related travel he did not go on and received about $80,000 in checks. Investigators say he spent the money for his personal use, including gambling and hotel stays. His sentencing date is yet to be set. His public defender did not immediately return a phone message for comment.

