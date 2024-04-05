Heat-trapping carbon dioxide and methane levels in the air last year spiked to record highs again

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the levels of the crucial heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere reached historic highs last year, growing at near-record fast paces. Friday’s NOAA calculations show carbon dioxide, the most important and abundant of the human-caused greenhouse gases, rose in 2023 by the third highest amount in 65 years of record keeping. Scientists are also worried about the rapid rise in atmospheric levels of methane, a shorter-lived but more potent heat-trapping gas. Both jumped 5.5% over the past decade of souped-up climate change. The third biggest human-caused greenhouse gas, nitrous oxide, also spiked to a record high.

