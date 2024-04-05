Incendiary device thrown at German synagogue door, but damage minor and no injuries

BERLIN (AP) — Police say an incendiary device has been thrown at a door of a synagogue in northwestern Germany but caused only minor damage. No one was injured. The incident in the city of Oldenburg happened early Friday afternoon. The fire was discovered quickly and didn’t spread, and the fire service didn’t need to extinguish it. Police said they were searching for the perpetrator but have no information on a motive. They said they would increase security measures at the synagogue while they investigate.

