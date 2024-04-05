New Mexico electric vehicle mandates to remain in place as auto dealers fight the new rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s mandate for auto dealers to provide an increasing number of electric vehicles for sale across the state will remain in place pending a legal challenge. Members of the state Environmental Improvement Board on Friday rejected an effort to stall implementation of the rules while the New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association pursues its challenge before a state appeals court. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has been pushing for more electric vehicles in the state, saying doing so will curb emissions and help address climate change. Environmentalists have praised the efforts, but local dealers and others are concerned about the effects on rural communities.

