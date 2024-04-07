Brazil Supreme Court justice investigating Elon Musk over fake news and alleged obstruction

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A crusading Brazilian Supreme Court justice is adding Elon Musk to an investigation over the dissemination of fake news and investigating him separately for alleged obstruction. Justice Alexandre de Moraes noted that Musk began a “disinformation campaign” regarding the top court’s actions, including saying the social media platform X would cease to comply with the court’s orders to block certain accounts. De Moraes in the decision Sunday said the “incitement of crime” and lack of cooperation “disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil.” On Saturday, Musk wrote on X that the platform would lift all restrictions on blocked accounts and predicted the move would force the company to shutter its local office. “But principles matter more than profit,” he wrote.

