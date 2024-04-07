Drones attack Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to plant officials

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant say the site has been attacked by Ukrainian military drones, including a strike on the dome of the plant’s sixth power unit. According to the plant authorities, there was no critical damage or casualties and radiation levels at the plant are normal. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Sunday that its experts had been informed of the drone strike and that “such detonation is consistent with IAEA observations.” Without apportioning blame, the head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency warned of the safety risks of such attacks.

